Singaporean Firm Moves To Drive N3trn Ibom Port

After many years of delays and financial constraints, Global Maritime & Port Services PTE Limited, a Singapore-based firm is to drive the construction of the N3 trillion ($2.02 billion) Ibom Deepsea Port project in Akwa Ibom State.

Also, bid to encourage private investors to participate in the construction of the port project by the Akwa Ibom State Government has not yielded the desired result for over five years as CHEC, the largest port building firm in the world abandoned the project.

The greenfield port project will be jointly constructed on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model by the state government, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the company to serve as a transshipment port for the West and Central Africa region.

Findings revealed that the search for investors started by the state government in 2021 when it dispatched a delegation of Ibom Deep Seaport committee to Seoul, South Korea, to seek expertise for inputs on the development of the seaport.

Meanwhile, the state government had said that private investors would take 60 per cent and the public sector 40 per cent in the port when completed as it envisaged that the port would have the capacity to accommodate up to 13 new Pana – max-class container vessels and two large feeder vessels.

Also, the port handling capacity is expected to grow from 1.2 million containers (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) to four million containers by 2040.

It was revealed that phase one of the seaport project would involve development over approximately 505 hactres of land, which also includes dug-out basin, while new 20 kilometre-long and 450 metre-wide channel approach would be built to allow two-way traffic for vessels.

The Governor of the state, Umo Eno, had said that developing the maritime economy, also known as the blue economy, was an important component of his economic blueprint, adding that blue economy creates jobs, drives up revenue, boosts tourism and recreation, facilitates transportation, and adds to Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth, among many other benefits.

He added: “My main objective is to create a secondary, rural-based economy in the state that will not only provide food to the urban markets, but ensures that our communities are more developed and livable.”

With the investment in maritime infrastructure, the government is hoping to enhance food production through fishing and aquaculture.

From generation to generation, Oron has been a major source of seafood in the country, and the provision of a cold room by the government as part of the infrastructural overhaul will further improve its supply.

Also, Eno has created the Ministry of Internal & Waterways Security and appointed a retired army general as commissioner to curb security challenges in our waterways.

Recall that in the state, under Governor Udom Emmanuel, had explained during the presentation of its 2022 budgetary outlay of N582.115 billion that it would commence the construction of Ibom Deep Seaport and the development of the Ibom Industrial City to complement its efforts in the creation of enduring structures for 300, 000 jobs, wealth creation and increased Internally Generate Revenue (IGR).

To actualise the project, Emmanuel stressed the need to ensure immediate commencement of the project when he hosted a delegation from the CHEC led by its Chairman, Mr. Martin Chen, who declared interest in working with the state government to actualise the dream of having the deep Seaport becomes reality.

Chen explained that CHEC was the largest port building firm in the world which had facilitated the construction of ports in different parts of the world, including the Lekki Deep Seaport nearing completion by September, 2022.

He identified the peaceful nature of Akwa Ibom State as being a factor that fascinated the company to make the decision to come and partner in the construction of the Ibom Deep Seaport.

