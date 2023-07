Singapore is scheduled to execute a woman for the first time in almost 20 years, human rights advocates say. Singaporean national Saridewi Djamani, 45, was found guilty of trafficking 30g (0.03oz) of heroin in 2018.

She will be the second drug convict to be executed in three days, after fellow Singaporean Mohd Aziz bin Hussain, and the 15th since March 2022, reports the BBC.

Singapore has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, which it says are necessary to protect society.