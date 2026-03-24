Singapore-Based Lessor, Avation, Orders Five Additional ATR 72-600S

ATR, the world’s leading regional aircraft manufacturer, has announced that Singapore-based lessor, Avation has exercised purchase rights for five ATR 72‑600 aircraft under its long-term framework agreement signed in 2011.

Deliveries are scheduled for 2028 and 2029. This latest commitment covers the 50th to 54th ATR aircraft ordered by Aviation since the start of its cooperation with ATR 15 years ago.

Over that time, the partnership has steadily expanded and matured, supporting Avation in building a significant turboprop portfolio that today includes 27 ATRs placed with operators worldwide.

In the past six months alone, the lessor has placed ATR aircraft with three new operators. Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation, said, “These aircraft expand Avation’s existing order book through the conversion of five purchase rights into firm orders.

The ATR 72‑600 is widely recognised as the most fuelefficient regional aircraft, offering the lowest seat‑mile cost in regional aviation and significantly lower operating costs than comparable aircraft. “It is the ideal platform for regional route operations and the development and replacement of older, less efficient equipment.

By committing to five additional ATR 72‑600 aircraft, Avation continues to build out its growth pathway for the late‑2020s and beyond, increasing its future fleet availability for key airline customers in high‑growth regional markets.

Industry forecasts and independent analysts expect demand for more than 2,000 new turboprops over the next two decades to support both replacement and growth needs worldwide.”

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, Chief Executive Officer of ATR, added, “Avation’s renewed confidence is especially meaningful because lessors play a pivotal role in expanding the ATR community.

Many airlines first experience the performance and economics of our aircraft through leasing, and in countless cases, this has led them to later invest in their own fleet of brand‑new ATRs.

By exercising these purchase rights, Avation reinforces a partnership that actively drives market growth while helping us deliver responsible, reliable connectivity to communities worldwide.”