UN Secretary-General Urges Russia To Return To Black Sea Initiative

Since Russia quit the deal and began attacking Ukrainian food-exporting ports on the Black Sea and Danube River, global wheat and corn futures have risen sharply.

Reacting to this development, the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres called on Russia on Monday to return to a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain in line with a proposal he made to President Vladimir Putin.

Russia no longer abides with and ditched the agreement a week ago, saying that demands to improve its own food and fertilizer exports had not been met and that not enough Ukraine grain had reached the poorest countries under the Black Sea deal.

“With the termination of the Black Sea Initiative the most vulnerable will pay the highest price,” Guterres told the UN Food Systems summit in Rome on Monday. “When food prices rise, everybody pays for it.”

“This is especially devastating for vulnerable countries struggling to feed their people,” Guterres said.

Russia and Ukraine are among the biggest producers and exporters of wheat, since the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, Russia has targeted Ukraine’s export routes which is basically the black sea, and thus weaponising hunger and making the poor countries more vulnerable.