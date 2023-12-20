Since I Lost My Mum, Life Has Been Meaningless – Wizkid

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid has opened up on how life has become meaningless for him after losing his mother to the cold hand of death.

New Telegraph recalls that the 33-year-old Afrobeats singer lost his mother to the cold hands of death on the 18th of August, 2023.

However, speaking on the incident, Wizkid stated he hasn’t been himself ever since he lost his mother.

During her burial, Wizkid was so down casted emotionally, with tears rolling down his cheeks, one would know that the bond between Wizkid and his late mum was strong.

In a new update, Wizkid took to his social media to admit that life has become meaningless since losing her.

He also added that he will move on regardless of how he feels, and sometimes it is good to let everything go.

Wizkid wrote, “Made idk days after I lost my mum. Life’s been meaningless! But we dey.

“Sometimes you got to let everything go… Work with God.”

See his post below: