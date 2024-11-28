Sinach Sued For N5bn Over Hit Song, ‘Way Maker’

Share

Popular gospel singer, Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, better known as Sinach has been sued by music producer, Michael Oluwole over alleged copyright infringement.

New Telegraph reports that Oluwole sued Sinach for N5 billion over ‘Way Maker’, her 2016 hit song.

In the suit numbered FHC/L/CS/402/2024, Maye is seeking a declaration that he is an author and co-owner of the song, and demanded general damages of N5 billion for cumulative infringement of his rights.

However, Sinach who claimed the sole authorship of the song, denied the producer’s claims, noting that she has achieved global recognition before the ‘Way Maker’ song.

The trial, which began at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, was adjourned until January 29 and 30, 2025.

