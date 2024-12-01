Sinach: Battling Promoter Over Hit Song

Share

All eyes are methphorically on a lawsuit against Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Egbu, popularly known as Sinach, who is facing a ₦5 billion lawsuit over her internationally acclaimed song, ‘Way Maker.’

There are several contrasting opinions among fans on social media on the real reason behind the lawsuit filled against Sinach. While some claim the music producer must have gone broke and suddenly remembered his right or he is being wrongly advised.

A few opined that music producers are paid on contract to produce songs and depending on the contract, may not have rights to the song. “There is need to always do the right thing when it comes to intellectual property,” one wrote.

Others believe Sinach should strongly follow the case to the latter to make sure it’s completely settled.

The lawsuit is presently putting Sinach on the spotlight. Some have alleged that depending on the outcome of the suit, it may affect the image of the internationally recognised gospel singer.

The suit, filed by music producer, Michael Oluwole, known as Maye, alleges copyright infringement and seeks a declaration of co-ownership of the song.

In suit number FHC/L/CS/402/2024, Maye claims he worked as a studio engineer on ‘Way Maker,’ released in December 2015.

Reports indicated that the producer, through his counsel, Justin Ige of Creative Legal, claimed that his contributions included recording, mixing, mastering the song and creating instrumental accompaniments such as piano, strings, and synthesisers.

On the Co-ownership, Maye argued that Sinach released the song commercially without formalising an agreement or compensating him, thus violating his performer’s rights. He demands general damages of N5 billion for alleged cumulative infringements of his rights.

Through his counsel, Maye is seeking several reliefs mandating that in the absence of a written agreement between him and the defendant, all fees accruing from licenses or assignments of copyright in ‘Way Maker’ should be divided equitably between them as co-owners.

In the suit, Maye describes Sinach’s alleged failure to share proceeds from the song’s licensing as “deliberate and oppressive.”

The plaintiff also requests the court to: “Determine an equitable division of fees as either an equal share or another division the court deems appropriate. Compel the defendant to disclose all licenses and copyright assignments related to ‘Way Maker’, account for all accrued fees, and pay the plaintiff his due share. Declare that the defendant failed in her statutory obligation to conclude written agreements with the plaintiff for his contributions to the sound recording. Affirm that the plaintiff’s performer’s rights were infringed upon. Issue a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further reproduction, distribution, or public performance of ‘Way Maker‘ or any adaptations thereof.”

But represented by Emeka Etiaba (SAN) of Etiaba Chambers, Sinach denied the allegations, maintaining that she is the sole author of Way Maker. The award-winning musician said the song was composed, arranged, and performed in collaboration with other artists, including Nwabude Chude Arinze, before Maye’s involvement.

The defence contends that Maye’s role was limited to mixing the master recording, a service for which he was paid N150,000 (approximately $300).

The singer’s legal team argued that this payment absolves her of any obligation to grant him copyright or performer’s rights.

The Federal High Court in Lagos began hearing the case on Tuesday. Maye provided testimony and affirmed his claims under cross-examination.

Sinach’s legal team strongly opposed the plaintiff’s assertions, questioning the legitimacy of his claims to co-authorship and ownership.

The trial has been adjourned to 29 and 30 January 2025 to allow the defence to present its case.

