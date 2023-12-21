Sina Rambo’s Wife Expecting Second Child, Months After Dragging Husband Online

The wife of Nigerian singer, Sina Rambo, Heidi Korth, is expecting a second child.
This comes barely five months after she dragged her estranged husband for alleged infidelity, weed selling, being broke as well as mocking her sister-in-law, Chioma Adeleke.
Their fight got after which Korth accused Rambo of being a deadbeat father and taking money from her without paying back.
READ ALSO:
- Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina Reacts To Sylvester Madu Selling ‘Okrika’.
- Sylvester Madu Finally Breaks Silence, Shows Off Business Empire (Video).
- Sylvester Madu Escapes Death As Gunmen Attack Crew At Movie Set.
However, photos and videos that emerged online show that the estranged couple is back together and expecting their second child.
Tags: Sina latest news updates Sina rambo Sina Rambo news Sina rambo news latest Sina Rambo recent news