December 21, 2023
Sina Rambo’s Wife Expecting Second Child, Months After Dragging Husband Online

The wife of Nigerian singer, Sina Rambo, Heidi Korth, is expecting a second child.

This comes barely five months after she dragged her estranged husband for alleged infidelity, weed selling, being broke as well as mocking her sister-in-law, Chioma Adeleke.

Their fight got after which Korth accused Rambo of being a deadbeat father and taking money from her without paying back.

However, photos and videos that emerged online show that the estranged couple is back together and expecting their second child.

 

