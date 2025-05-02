Simply Stylish In Shift Dress

Share

Shift dresses are really flattering, appropriate for so many different occasions. The “shift” part refers to the actual cut of the dress, which extends in a straight, simple line down from the shoulder.

Shift dress is typically shorter in length to hit above the knee. It’s one of the most iconic dress shapes of all times, it became popular in the 1920’s. The shorter hemlines were rebellious, and it is easy to dance in!

Shift dresses have been a popular choice for women of all ages and for all occasions ever since! Shift dresses are stylish outfit that is partly a short dress and a dress-shirt. It combines the quality of both to give you a super-comfy outfit that is very easy to style.

Ankara shift dress is very comfortable due to the fact that it is not form-fitting and so doesn’t restrict your movement whatsoever. They also come in very simple designs that you can glam up with accessories and your choice of shoes or simply rock with laid back with some sneakers.

According to fashion designer Roseline Silas of Rosygift Collections, “A shift dress hangs loosely from the shoulder, falls straight down, and does not cinch in at the waist the way a sheath dress does. Shift dress is also roomier at the hips and this makes it a casual, comfy dress, especially if you are having a busy day.

“The best thing about a shift dress is that, you can easily shift it from day to night, from corporate environments to out on the town, from dressed up to down. these dresses are versatile in terms of ways you can wear them, especially for when you want to bring more of a professional, chic element to your look. They’re classic and timeless, and a go-to for when you want to look the part. They just work, and they have for decades. I don’t see them stopping any time soon, which is why they are the perfect dress to invest in.

Silas gave some rules on how to look professional in shift dress “For a more professional look, pair your shift with high heels or flats. Wear your shift with leggings, or simple black or nude tights, to amp up the professionalism. Wear your shift dress with a blazer, especially if your shift doesn’t have sleeves. Add a belt if you like for your waistline to be more defined.

For a chic look, pair your shift dress with boots. Go for knee-high or over the knee boots in cooler months. Booties look great as well; especially if they are a fun print such as leopard they bring a great element to your look. Throw on a scarf or a cute beret to add more pops of femininity.

“For a casual, hip look, consider wearing your shift dress with platform shoes or even sneakers. Grab a leather coat to throw over your shoulders, or even layer something like a casual t-shirt over the shift to dress the look down even further” she noted.

