Simple Tips To Get Rid Of Body Odour

Body odour continues to be a sour topic to touch but very vital to repeat until it gets the deserved attention. Several videos on social media bring attention back to body odour topic, stressing the fact that many are still falling victim to oozing. Body odour is one of the most sensitive things that affect both men and women. It is one of the reason women are expected to take more care of themselves than men.

The fight against having body odour starts as early as one is born into the world. Care givers, who help new mothers to take care of the baby, always stress the importance of the first bath a baby is given birth to. And then as the child grows, he or she is taught about the sensitive areas to pay more attention to while bathing. As a grown adult, one should be conscious of when he or she sweats and how often to bath to avoid odour. It also involves noticing when the hair in the private areas needs shaving.

A woman’s body has so many baggage that can lead to odour if not handled well. In recent times, sitting close to people in a bus, tricycle has not been funny. One either holds their breathe or change seat and that is not a good thing to notice about anybody, especially for a woman.

The tips we are about to share are already known but there is need for information to be repeated. Bath at least twice daily: Bathing thoroughly helps get rid of odour. Scrub sensitive areas like your life is dependent on it. Scrub with sponge fully lathered with soap and not dry sponge.

Rinse out thoroughly, especially when one concentrates on the part that gets less air than every other part of the body which is the underarm and the intimate areas. Shave: This is one part many women still think twice about. As a woman, don’t compare your hygiene with that of the men. Body odour is not good for both men and women but it is more dire when a woman has odour than a man because a woman is expected to know better.

Shave the armpit regularly. Growing hair under your arm and in the pubic area gives room for bacteria that causes odour to grow. If these airtight places are bushy, it will give room for more sweating and automatically translates to bad oozing. Some home remedy recommend applying lemon to shaved underarm to reduce odour, especially if it comes from inner part of the skin. (Verify from a dermatologist) Towel dry thorough before applying body cream. Arm yourself with antiperspirant deodorants: This type of deodorants is the first thing to sprays after leaving the bathroom and drying your body with towel.

Antiperspirant helps control sweating under the arm and keeps you fresh half of the day. Baking soda to the rescue: Things are overly expensive and if it has become hard to buy antiperspirant, then baking soda will come to your rescue. Baking soda is natural way of stopping underarm odour.

Applying baking soda to freshly scrubbed, towel-dry-underarm maintains the dryness and keeps bad odour away. Baking soda is rumoured to be one active ingredients in most antiperspirant.