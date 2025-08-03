Simple Practices For Healthy Hair, Scalp

Nigeria’s premium haircare brand, Natures Gentle Touch, continues their haircare campaign to help encourage more Nigerian women to embrace their natural hair.

One of the main reasons for quarterly hair workahop is to also encourage women to adopt better practices to manage their natural hair.

At the 2025 second quarter edition for the year, the chief Operating Officer of Rarecare Company, Makers of Natures Gentle Touch, Chijioke Anaele, spoke to the participants on the best practices to keep to maintain healthy hair and scalp.

According to him, the first step is to understand one’s hair texture and what works.

He noted that as a hair institute, the first thing a client goes through is hair analysis, to deduce what their hair and scalp needs.

“We take the haircare campaign seriously because it is a need in the society. As Africans and Nigerians, outlets hair is our identity, our heritage and we must embrace it and be proud of it. The best way to be proud of our natural hair is to maintain it it the best possible ways”,he said.

Some common hair and scalp challenges with solutions are as follows:

Receding Hairlines: This is mostly caused by making tight braids or weaving the front hair too tight with hairstyles like Ghana weaving and tight cornrows. This breaks the front hairline. there by, causing it to recede , which means going backwards. The solution is to avoid too much of hair extensions. Avoid tight hairstyles.

Overlapping The Hair: Overlapping simply means applying relaxer from the roots of the hair to the tips. Applying relaxers from the new growth to the already chemically processed parts is overlapping and this is one of the major causes of hair breakage. The already relaxed part will get bristled, weak and break because it has been chemically processed before. Applications of relaxer should stop where the new growth ends. The only time relaxers should be applied from roots to the tips is when the client’s hair is virgin and it’s the client’s first time to apply relaxer. Here, it is normal to apply relaxer to all the strands.

Over-processing The Hair: This advice, Anaele says, is directed to both salon operators and clients. Over processing the hair is when you apply relaxer to the hair and just because it’s not irritating the client, they carry the relaxer for a long time than usual. Some go as far as carrying the relaxer applied home to do house chores, go to the market. Some even go as far as going home to cook before coming back to the salon to wash it off. That is over processing the hair. That is very wrong. The relaxer has to be washed out from the hair less that three minutes after application.

There is a natural chemical in the hair called dysulfide bond. When you break that bond 100 percent, that becomes over processing. The hair will become bristled, thinned , weak and it will break.

Dandruff

Dandruff is the constant itching and flaking of the scalp. The causes of dandruff is broken down into two main processes which if not managed well, can cause dandruff.

1. Sebaceous glands, which are microscopic glands in the skin that produce sebum, an oily substance that keeps skin and hair moisturised and prevents dryness.

2. Malassezia Fungi: Is a fungi that feeds on the natural oil of the skin. When it feeds on the oil and passes out deposits on the scalp. If this deposits are not washed off, it dries up and form dead skin cells called flakes. These are the causes of dandruff. The itchy scalp can be embarrassing, especially in public.

Solution to dandruff is always to wash the hair regularly and regular deep conditioning. Also, it’s important to do dandruff treatment once in a while.

Anaele explained that there are different treatments process for every hair problem, from treatment for Receding Hairlines, to treatments for hair breakage and dandruff, which he explains that Natures Gentle Touch caters for.