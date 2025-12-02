Simon To Miss Egypt Friendly

Nigeria’s vice captain, Moses Simon, will miss the Super Eagles’ international friendly match against Egypt after his club, Paris FC, confirmed they will not release any player for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier than December 14.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face the Pharaohs in a test game on December 14 as part of preparations for the 2025 AFCON tournament set to kick off in Morocco on December 21.

Simon, one of Nigeria’s most influential and experienced forwards, is strong – l y tipped to make the final AFCON roster. However, the club-versuscountry scheduling conflict has now cast serious doubt on the winger’s early availability.

According to a report from RMC Sport, Paris FC have insisted none of their African players will be released before December 14, the same day the friendly is scheduled to take place.