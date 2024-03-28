Simon Ruled Out Of Season Due To Injury

French Ligue 1 club Nantes have officially revealed that Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has been ruled out of the season following an injury he sustained in Nigeria’s 2-0 loss to Mali on Tuesday, Soccernet.ng reports. Simon was one of the senior players called up to the national team camp for the international friendly games with Ghana and Mali. He featured in the first game against the Black Stars, getting 19 minutes of action in Nigeria’s 2-1 win.

However, coach Finidi George started him in the second game against Mali. Unfortunately, the night did not go as planned. Simon had to be helped off the pitch in the 33rd minute after a collision with the goalkeeper. Despite the treatment from the Super Eagles coaching staff, he could not continue.

He was eventually replaced by Cyriel Dessers, but Nigeria lost the game 2-0. After the game, coach Finidi confirmed that Simon had been taken to the hospital to ascertain the extent of the injury. In a new development, Nantes have now revealed that Simon fractured his fibula.