Simon, Onuachu Score, Dessers Hits Hat Trick

Nigerian footballers made waves across Europe with remarkable performances in their respective leagues yesterday.

From Moses Simon’s fifth goal in Ligue 1 to Paul Onuachu break ing his duck in the Premier League and Cyriel Dessers silencing critics in Scotland with three goals, the Super Eagles players left their marks.

Simon continued his excellent form in the French Ligue 1, netting his fifth goal of the season for FC Nantes. The 28-year-old scored a stunning opener in the 14th minute against Saint Etienne but despite his heroics, Nantes could not hold on for the win, as Saint Etienne equalized in the dying moments of the match to force a 1-1 draw.

After months of waiting, Onuachu finally opened his Premier League goal account for Southampton. The towering forward, who joined the Saints during the January 2023 transfer window, found the net in dramatic fashion against Nottingham Forest.

In the 92nd minute, Onuachu rose highest to meet a Mateus Fernandes cross, heading home powerfully. Unfortunately, the goal came too late to alter the outcome, as Southampton succumbed to a 3-2 defeat.

In Scotland, Dessers delivered a masterclass for Rangers in their 5-0 demolition of Fraserburgh in a Scottish Cup tie. The Nigerian striker scored a sensational hattrick and provided an assist, reminding fans of his quality.

