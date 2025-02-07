New Telegraph

February 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Simon Nominated For…

Simon Nominated For Goal Of The Month Award

Moses Simon is in the running for Ligue 1 Player of the Month for December/January, DAILY POST reports.

The Nantes winger is among the five players nominated for the individual accolade.

Olympic Lyon’s Georges Mikautadze, Saint-Etienne’s duo, Lucas Stassin and Au – gustine Boakye as well as Maghanes Akilouche are the other players in contention for the award.

Simon was nominated for his stunning strike in Nantes’ 1-0 victory over Stade Rennes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on December 8.

The 29-year-old dribbled past three Rennes players before unleashing a powerful shot into the far corner. He has so far registered five goals and six assists in 18 league appearances for the Yellow Canaries this season.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Standard Of Quomodo Swimming Grand Slam Thrills Ikoyi Club, Sponsors
Read Next

LSSTF Hands Over Olympics-size Swimming Pool, Other Facilities At Rowe Park
Share
Copy Link
×