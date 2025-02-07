Simon Nominated For Goal Of The Month Award

Share

Moses Simon is in the running for Ligue 1 Player of the Month for December/January, DAILY POST reports.

The Nantes winger is among the five players nominated for the individual accolade.

Olympic Lyon’s Georges Mikautadze, Saint-Etienne’s duo, Lucas Stassin and Au – gustine Boakye as well as Maghanes Akilouche are the other players in contention for the award.

Simon was nominated for his stunning strike in Nantes’ 1-0 victory over Stade Rennes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on December 8.

The 29-year-old dribbled past three Rennes players before unleashing a powerful shot into the far corner. He has so far registered five goals and six assists in 18 league appearances for the Yellow Canaries this season.

