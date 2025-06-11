Simon Guobadia Deported To Nigeria

Share

The estranged husband of American reality star Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia, has been deported to Nigeria following his release from ICE custody.

New Telegraph reports that Simon Guobadia was taken into ICE custody in February 2025 due to his long-standing immigration issues.

These dated back to the 1980s, when he initially overstayed his visa and faced deportation proceedings.

READ ALSO:

Simon Guobadia’s deportation to Nigeria coincides with his ongoing divorce proceedings with Porsha Williams, which started in February 2024, 15 months of marriage.

The couple’s divorce hearing is scheduled for June 11, 2025, with Simon set to appear via video conference to discuss disputes over their marital home and prenuptial agreement.

Share