SIMON GRINDROD: Leading with purpose in Nigeria’s hospitality scene

Simon Grindrod, General Manager, Movenpick Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos spoke on the hotel’s recent milestone of earning Green Key Certification and award at the international Sustainability Award 2025, about leading change in a complex market, creating measurable sustainability outcomes, and what the future holds for conscious travel in West Africa

Background

In Lagos, where Nigeria’s economic energy meets vibrant culture, Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos has quietly become a benchmark for responsible hospitality. Established in 2009 and part of the global Accor Group, the hotel sits in one of the city’s most prestigious districts. Known for its warm service and refined business-luxury offerings, it has now earned international recognition for something deeper: its environmental strategy.

The hotel has been honoured with an International Sustainability Award 2025 for its holistic and data-driven approach to reducing environmental impact. From energy optimization to innovative waste and water management, the hotel is proving that luxury and sustainability are no longer at odds.

What shifts are you seeing in the luxury hospitality industry globally when it comes to sustainability and environmental responsibility? I’d say without a doubt that the global luxury hospitality industry is redefining excellence through environmental stewardship. Sustainability is now woven into the very fabric of luxury — it has become a standard practice, not just a trend: Green Operations: Eco-certifications and smart energy solutions are now integral to hotel management; Nature-Integrated Design: Resorts are embracing biophilic architecture and sustainable materials to deepen guests’ connection with nature; Local and Responsible Sourcing: Culinary programs increasingly feature farmto-table menus and zero-waste kitchens; Community Impact: Brands are actively investing in local artisans, conservation projects, and regenerative tourism initiatives. Luxury hospitality today is about delivering purpose-driven experiences — where guests are not only seeking comfort, but also meaningful travel that aligns with their environmental values.

Guests today are more informed and values-driven. How are you seeing their expectations evolve at Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos, and how do you respond as a leader?

Today’s guests expect purpose-driven hospitality. At Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos, we respond by prioritising sustainability, celebrating local culture, and creating wellness-centred experiences. It’s no longer just about comfort—it’s about conscious impact. As a leader, I view this shift as a call to innovate, inspire our team, and lead with authenticity.

Sustainability often requires both operational innovation and cultur- al change. What were some of the most significant internal shifts or decisions that allowed your team to move forward effectively?

To advance sustainability at Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos, we implemented a series of impactful operational changes. A robust recycling programme and the reduction of single-use plastics have helped us minimize waste significantly. We’ve upgraded to energy-efficient LED lighting and introduced smart systems to optimize energy use across the property.

Our commitment to water conservation is reflected in the installation of low-flow showerheads, faucets, and dual-flush toilets-all designed to ensure guest comfort while substantially lowering water consumption. Additionally, we’ve placed instructional cards in guest rooms encouraging the reuse of towels and sheets.

This initiative not only conserves water but also invites guests to actively participate in our sustainability journey. Through these measures, we continue to embed eco-conscious practices into the everyday guest experience while reinforcing our promise to operate responsibly and innovatively.

From water to waste to energy, your team has implemented measurable sustainability systems. Why was it important for you to build out actual metrics—and how have they helped drive performance?

It keeps our teams accountable and focused, It enables smarter data-driven decisions, it builds trust with eco-conscious guests and improves operational efficiency and cost savings. The Impact of this on our performance? Energy use dropped thanks to smart systems and LED upgrades; Water waste shrank through low-flow fixtures and linen reuse; Waste tracking helped us contribute towards reduced packaging and landfill impact; Metrics make our sustainability goals real, trackable, and impactful; it is not just about the good intentions.

Let’s turn to your recent recognition. Winning the International Sustainability Awards in 2025 is a major milestone. What does this achievement mean for your hotel and team?

Indeed, winning the International Sustainability Awards 2025 is more than a trophy, it’s a powerful affirmation of our team’s dedication to responsible hospitality. It validates the countless hours spent refining our operations, engaging guests, and embedding sustainability into every corner of the hotel. What it means to us?:Global Recognition: Being honoured among top eco-leaders places Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos on the international map for sustainable excellence; Team Pride: It energises our staff, reinforcing that their daily efforts; from waste sorting to water-saving initiatives, truly matter. Guest Confidence: It reassures our guests that their stay supports a hotel committed to environmental stewardship; Momentum for Innovation: The award inspires us to push further; exploring new technologies, partnerships, and community programmes.

This milestone isn’t the finish line, it’s actually a launchpad – You know what they say about result of success.

Can you take us back to the early days of these sustainability efforts— what sparked the decision to invest in new technologies like LED retrofitting, smart lighting, and low-flow systems?

Since joining Accor – one of the world’s most sustainability-driven hospitality brands, Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos has deepened its commitment to innovation and stewardship. Our journey began with a powerful belief that; “Luxury should not cost the Earth, they can and must co-exist.”

Our purpose statement at Accor is; “Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care” – this is our direction. In addition to the above, we saw rising energy costs in the early days, growing guest awareness, and a global shift toward greener hospitality.

These factors sparked a strategic decision to invest in technologies that would reduce our footprint without compromising comfort. We began with LED retrofitting and smart lighting systems to cut energy consumption and enhance operational efficiency. Water conservation followed, with the installation of low-flow showerheads, faucets, and dual-flush toilets.

These upgrades weren’t just technical, they reflected a deeper cultural shift within our team, embracing sustainability as a shared value. Ultimately, it was about future-proofing our hotel and aligning with the values of our guests, our community, and our planet. That early commitment laid the foundation for everything we’ve achieved since. Nigeria presents unique opportunities and challenges.

What makes this region a powerful place to drive sustainable hospitality, and where do you see the greatest untapped potential?

I believe Nigeria is a powerhouse for sustainable hospitality, not just because of its size, but because of its soul. Here’s why this region is uniquely positioned to lead the charge: The rich cultural heritage of over 250 ethnic groups, offers a vibrant tapestry of traditions, art, and cuisine, perfect for creating eco-friendly and culturally immersive guest experiences. Expansion of the middle-class domestic tourism is rising alongside urbanisation, thereby driving demand for high-quality hospitality that also honours environmental stewardship. The incredible pool of vibrant, dynamic and creative talent of Nigerian Youths represents a powerful, untapped workforce ready to be trained in green hospitality practices.

Climate realities which create challenges like water scarcity and energy shortages make sustainable solutions not only desirable but an absolute necessity. There are equally some areas of untapped potentials/opportunities: Emerging destinations: Such as Ibadan, Enugu, and Calabar offer authentic travel experiences with lower operating costs and growing tourism appeal.

Boutique and Experience-Driven Stays: Travellers now seek customised, culture-rich lodging. Boutique hotels rooted in local design and sustainability are gaining traction. Underused Green Technology: From solar power to biogas and energy recovery sustainable systems remain largely unexplored, despite Nigeria’s generous sunshine and potential. Local Sourcing and Community Impact: Hotels that prioritise local goods, from food to furniture, cut emissions and strengthen surrounding communities

How do you personally stay inspired in your role – and what’s next for Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos as it continues to lead in environmental performance?

The development and growth of our amazing team motivates me. Our industry is built on the incredible heart, energy and passion of all who work in it. Helping others to grow their skills is inspiring to me.

* Culled: Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce/www.luxurylifestyleawards.com

Profile

Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos redefines urban hospitality by seamlessly blending upscale comfort with a deep commitment to environmental sustainability. Situated in the tranquil, tree-lined business district of Ikoyi—at the gateway to Victoria Island— this eco-conscious hotel offers guests a serene escape from the city’s hustle, without compromising on modern convenience. Home to 182 thoughtfully appointed rooms and luxurious suites, the hotel ensures a restful stay with classic comforts, complimentary Wi-Fi, and essential in-room amenities. Yet it’s the hotel’s sustainability-driven approach that truly sets it apart.

As part of its environmental mission, Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos has adopted innovative green practices to reduce its ecological footprint. Energy-efficient LED lighting, intelligent room controls, and smart systems are integrated throughout the property to lower energy consumption. Single-use plastics have been replaced with eco-friendly alternatives, and a comprehensive recycling program helps minimize waste.

Water conservation is another key priority, with the installation of low-flow showerheads, aerated faucets, and dual-flush toilets—ensuring guest comfort while preserving natural resources. The hotel’s commitment to biodiversity is reflected in its lush garden, a green oasis that supports local flora and provides a relaxing atmosphere for guests. The hotel also features a fitness centre, swimming pool, vibrant international dining options, and versatile event spaces— each operated with sustainability in mind. Whether enjoying locally sourced dishes at the restaurant or relaxing at the Pool Bar, guests participate in a more responsible travel experience.