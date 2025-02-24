New Telegraph

February 24, 2025
Simon Fires Nantes To Victory Over Lens

Moses Simon was among the goal scorers as Nantes returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Lens. Simon scored Nantes’ second goal of the game from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

The 29-year-old has scored five goals and registered seven assists in 21 league appearances for Antoine Kamboure’s side this season.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Francis Coquelin in the 90th minute. Nantes moved to 14th position on the table following the comfortable victory. The Yellow Canaries will be away to Olympic Marseille in their next league game on Sunday.

