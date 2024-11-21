Simon Ekpa’ll Be Extradited To Nigeria To Face Charges – Defence Hqtrs

Share

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, has stated that Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be extradited to the country to face charges against him.

Speaking on the arrest of Ekpa in a short press statement on Thursday, the Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, said the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Chris Musa, was pleased with Ekpa’s trial.

Gusau wrote: “CDS is happy with his arrest in Finland, with the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice.”

Recall that the Finland district court in Lahti had ordered the remand of Simon Ekpa on probable cause for public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent in Nigeria.

Ekpa was accused of using social media platforms to spread separatist propaganda linked to IPOB, a group advocating for the secession of southeastern Nigeria.

The court alleged that the offences dated back to August 23, 2021.

Finland authorities have also investigated Ekpa in the past for alleged financial crimes, including the collection of funds through questionable means.

The head of the investigation, Crime Commissioner Otto Hiltunen of the Central Criminal Police, stated: “The police suspect that the man has promoted his efforts from Finland with means that have led to violence against civilians and authorities as well as other crimes in the region of South-Eastern Nigeria.

“The man has carried out this activity, among other things, on his social media channels.”

However, the remaining four suspects, accused of financing terrorism, are believed to have committed the crime in August 2022, also in Lahti.

These individuals, who are of foreign background, were born in the 1960s and 1970s.

Helsingin Sanomat (HS) reports that five suspects were arrested during the first week of the investigation, with police highlighting international cooperation during the preliminary phase.

It was previously reported that authorities suspect Simon Ekpa of being involved in the crime of collecting money unlawfully. In February 2023, Ekpa was arrested in a private apartment in Lahti.

Ekpa was later released the same evening after being questioned.

At the time, police also disclosed that they had received multiple reports about Ekpa’s activities on social media. This prompted an investigation to determine whether he could be linked to other crimes.

Ekpa is known in Finland as a local politician affiliated with the National Coalition Party.

He has served as a deputy councillor and represented the party on the Lahti region’s public transport board.

Meanwhile, from his home in Lahti, he has used social media to call for election boycotts and support for Biafra’s independence efforts.

