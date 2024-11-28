Simon Ekpa To Remain In Custody Until May 2025 Trial – Finnish Court

Share

The Finnish Government on Wednesday announced that the Pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa will remain in its custody as authorities schedule his trial for May 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that Ekpa who was arrested last week, faces allegations of terrorism-related activities and incitement to violence.

Announcing the Finnish government resolution, Mikko Laaksonen, Senior Detective Superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, confirmed the ongoing investigation, with prosecutors given until May 2025 to file formal charges.

He, however, added that Ekpa’s detention will be reviewed bi-weekly if requested.

Finnish authorities accused Ekpa of using social media to instigate violence in Nigeria’s South-East, enforcing sit-at-home orders, and inciting attacks on civilians and officials.

The case includes four additional suspects and involves international cooperation, though specific details remain undisclosed.

A vocal advocate for Biafra’s independence, Ekpa’s actions have been criticized for escalating unrest and disrupting daily life in Nigeria’s South-East region.

His trial is expected to shed light on the evidence against him and the scope of his alleged activities.

