Simon Doubtful, Tella Out Of Eagles’ World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s Super Eagles face a major setback ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, as winger Nathan Tella has been ruled out due to injury just as Moses Simon remains a doubt, raising concerns for new head coach Eric Chelle.

Simon, who has been Nantes’ top performer this season with six goals and seven assists, is struggling with fitness issues.

The 29-year-old missed several training sessions this week and is doubtful for Nantes’ Ligue 1 match against Lille. His absence would be a huge blow for Nigeria, especially with Tella already ruled out.

If Simon fails to recover, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze will be the only natural wingers in the squad, with Alex Iwobi as a backup option.Tella has now been replaced by Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha.

