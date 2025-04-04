Simon Can Help Nantes Create Problems At Nice

Share

Nantes will face Nice this evening in an important Ligue 1 match at the Allianz Riviera.

While Nice are aiming for a Champions League spot, Nantes are fighting to stay away from relegation. Both teams have struggled for consistency, but Nantes will rely on one of their best players, Moses Simon, to make a difference.

The Super Eagles winger has been in great form this season; he has been one of Nantes’ standout players, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in 25 league matches.

Despite their lower league position, Nantes have been tough to beat away from home, securing 1-1 draws against strong teams like PSG and Lille. Simon has shown he can step up in big games against top opponents.

Nice have better quality overall and home advantage, but their recent form has been shaky. They did win five of their last six home matches earlier this season.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

