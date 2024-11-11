Simmons Calls On Biden To Resign, Announces Harris As First Female President

Share

A former staff member of the United States (US) Vice President, Kamala Harris has called on President Joe Biden to resign and hand over the presidency to Harris, making her the first female president in the country’s history.

Jamal Simmons, who previously served as Communications Director for Harris, made this call in a social media post and reiterated it during a Sunday talk show.

Simmons acknowledged Biden’s achievements as president, saying, “Joe Biden’s been a phenomenal president, he’s lived up to so many of the promises he’s made.”

However, he emphasised that there is one final promise Biden could fulfil by stepping down, allowing Harris to take the helm. He explained, “There’s one promise left that he could fulfil, being a transitional figure.

New Telegraph recalls that Harris recently lost the November 5 general election to Donald Trump.

Speaking on the development, Simmons said Biden could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, making Kamala Harris President of the United States.”

In an interview on CNN’s Situation Room, Simmons elaborated on how this move could turn the tables on former President Donald Trump, while also sparing Harris from overseeing the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection. “It’d turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over January 6 and make it easier for the next woman to run,” Simmons added.

He also highlighted that such a move would prevent Harris from being burdened by the weight of overseeing the January 6th transition following her own loss, as well as make it easier for future women candidates to run for the presidency without the same pressures. “It would absolve her from having to oversee the January 6 transition of her own defeat,” he said.

Simmons emphasised the potential political benefits for the Democratic Party, saying this move could shift public perception and create a more transparent and dynamic political atmosphere.

“It would dominate the news, at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things the public wants to see. This is the moment for us to change the entire perspective of how Democrats operate.”

When asked about his proposal, Simmons reaffirmed his belief that it would be the best course of action for Biden. “This is something within Joe Biden’s control. If he did it, it would, again, fulfil his last promise and give Kamala Harris a chance to be the 47th President of the United States of America,” Simmons said.

“It would disrupt all of Donald Trump’s paraphernalia, right? He’d have to rebrand everything. And make it easier for the next woman president to not have to hold all that weight of being the first.”

