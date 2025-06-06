New Telegraph

June 6, 2025
Simisola Adewole Takes Fashion To Another Level

The Nigerian fashion industry continues to shine on the global stage, and adding to its vibrant momentum is the launch of Lasims Emporium — a new walk-in fabric store located in the heart of Kosofe Local Government, Ogudu, Lagos.

Founded by fashion entrepreneur Mrs. Simisola Adewole, Lasims Emporium brings a fresh burst of elegance, texture, and creativity to Lagos’s dynamic fashion landscape.

Originally established as an online store, the brand has now expanded into a physical retail space to meet increasing customer demand for a tactile and personalised shopping experience.
“Fabrics are more than materials —they’re a statement, a form of self-expression,” said Mrs. Adewole during the grand opening.

“Lasims Emporium is a dream realised, born from passion and purpose. We’ve created a space for everyone who values quality, uniqueness, and style,” she added.

The emporium showcases a curated collection of premium fabrics for both men and women, including cotton, Ankara, Kampala, and rare vintage selections.

All materials are sourced from trusted local and international suppliers, with a strong emphasis on quality and affordability.

In addition to its walk-in store, Lasims Emporium continues to serve a broad clientele through its online platform, ensuring accessibility and convenience for fashion lovers everywhere.

