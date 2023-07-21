Simi: Why I Quit Gospel For Secular Music

Popular musician, Simi has revealed why she dumped gospel music to venture into secular music.

Speaking in a recent interview on MTV Base Africa’s programme, Official Naija Top 10, the talented singer revealed she left gospel music because she was paid N5,000 -10,000 as a performance fee and that as a gospel artist, the highest amount she was ever paid was N70,000.

The mother of one disclosed that at the time, the amount felt like a lot to her and that she also had to pay her 10 per cent tithe from the money.

Simi said; “I actually used to go to a lot of churches to perform. They will pay me like N5k, N10k. Do you know the highest amount of money I actually collected when I was doing gospel (music)? N70,000. And I felt like I had arrived. I still paid a 10 per cent tithe from the money.”

Speaking further, she added that she had to stop singing altogether at some point because she couldn’t meet up with finances for the studio sessions and music promotion.

In her difficulty meeting up with finances and studio work sessions, she had to make a switch to secular music because she wasn’t getting enough as a gospel artist to support her career.