Simi Reveals She Never Charges For Feature

Nigerian sensational Singer and songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, professionally known as Simi has revealed that she does not charge artists for a feature.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, the mother of one said she’s selective of the kind of songs she features in and will only feature in the song if she really likes it.

She said, “Till this moment, I have never charged for a feature. For me to do a feature I have to really like it.

“I have to like the song. If I like the song, give me half a day, I am done. If I don’t like the song I will most likely say no.

“It’s not personal. I can take a ‘No. Things are not personal, it’s just what it is .”