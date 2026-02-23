Nigerian musician and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, known mononymously as Simi, has reacted to social media controversy generated after some of her old social media posts resurfaced.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Simi was dragged on X by users who dug up her old tweets after her stance on the Mirabel case imbroglio.

In a statement released on X on Sunday, Simi said it has been brought to her attention that some of her old tweets have been brought up, and she finds it imperative to address them.

She emphasised her resolve to stand against the rape of women “It’s not a costume I’m wearing, it’s who I am. I’ve never claimed to be perfect. I’ve never claimed to know everything. I said stop raping women. I stand by it,” she said.

Speaking on the misconception that she was young and inexperienced when she made the posts, the 37-year-old singer said she was not a child when she made the posts “14 years ago, I was 23, so I was definitely not a child,” she said.

According to her, she is not trying to make excuses for herself because she has done nothing wrong, as she gave a better context to the resurfaced posts.

“I’m not here to make excuses because I don’t have anything to make excuses for. What I can’t let anyone do is twist my story to fit false narratives. In 2012, I lived and helped out at my mom’s daycare while I was hustling my music.”

“I tweeted everything that happened in my life, as we all did at the time. Kids can be mischievous. If a child did something I found funny, I tweeted about it.

“Kids are cute and lovable. I want to hug, kiss and cuddle them. I tweet about it. Nothing I tweeted was from perversion.

“I was not famous, so maybe if I were, I would have understood that anything is open to whatever interpretation including being used falsely by a faceless mob. I’ve never been depraved in my life.”

“You can retweet all the tweets in the world about me loudly crushing on people I admire/d. Or being a cheeky young woman. I wasn’t trying to hide it, because I don’t have anything to hide.”

“My team has been deleting some of my tweets because of how sensitive they are for my family. To be honest, I did not want to. I have always spoken against rape and sexual assault even before you knew I existed.”