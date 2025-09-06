Simi Plans To Thrill Fans In Lagos Concert

Singer Simi is getting set to perform live at Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos, on October 1, 2025, a day Nigeria will clock 65 as an independent nation.

In an Instagram post, the singer revealed that the concert idea came on a whim, driven by her desire to connect more closely with her fans, the “SimiArmy.”

Joking about sponsorship, Simi said she and her husband, Adekunle Gold, would serve as the event’s sponsors since her team had little time to secure external partners.

Simi encouraged fans to revisit her albums ahead of the show, admitting she might need reminders for some of her own lyrics.

She urged fans to get their tickets early, warning that space at the venue is limited.

She wrote on Instagram, “I was tired of letting you down. A promise is a debt and I decided to do this a couple weeks ago, because one of my strengths (flaws) is that I’m impulsive (yay?).

“I didn’t give my team any time to find sponsors, so my sponsors are me and my husband #marrywell.

“The tickets are N10,000 flat for everyone. No VIP seats. I would do it for free, but we have to manage access somehow.

“It’s not a big space, so get your tickets early. Even if there are 10 people there, we’re starting early. I just want to sing with you – so go and listen to the albums again and refresh. I know I’m going to cause I don’t be remembering my lyrics. Uhm…what am I forgetting…I love you SimiArmy”.