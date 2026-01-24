Nigerian sensation singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi has opened up about the personal and professional challenges she faced while creating her latest single, “Where You Dey”, which features fellow artiste Chike.

The singer revealed that she had initially planned to release the song last year but was forced to delay the project due to health-related issues that affected her strength and productivity at the time.

Sharing her experience on X, Simi explained that completing the song became difficult as she battled illness, exhaustion and physical weakness.

Despite the setbacks, she said she remained determined to see the project through. Simi praised Chike for his commitment and professionalism, noting that his contribution to the song surpassed her expectations.

According to her, Chike responded positively to the collaboration request and recorded his verse shortly after returning from a trip.

READ ALSO:

Simi also disclosed that the post-production stage came with its own hurdles, particularly the mixing and mastering process. She admitted struggling with the technical aspects and eventually decided to master the track herself, even though it is a process she does not enjoy.

Reflecting on the period, the singer expressed disappointment over missing her planned release timeline, especially after fans had grown excited about the song from an earlier snippet. She said she lacked the energy to promote the track fully and barely remembers parts of the video shoot due to how unwell she felt at the time.

Simi, however, emphasised that “Where You Dey” was created with immense love and resilience, urging listeners to appreciate the effort behind it. She also addressed claims that marriage had slowed down her career, stating that the song stands as evidence of her continued dedication to her craft.

Where You Dey marks another chapter in Simi’s evolving musical journey, highlighting both her vulnerability and commitment to her art despite personal challenges.