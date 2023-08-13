Simi Hints On Retirement Plan From Music

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko better known as Simi has taken to her social media page to share her retirement plans as she opens up about her starting her own kids’ show.

Taking to her verified Twitter page on Saturday, August 12, the talented singer revealed that she intends to start her own kids’ show when she retires from the music industry.

The mother of one revealed that it’s been something she has had in mind for years and has been working on the soundtracks for the show.

She prayed for fortitude when the time comes for her retirement to start her kids’ show, as she has been working on music for years.

She wrote: “My retirement plan is my own kids’ show. I’ve been working on music for years. I can’t wait. So help me God.”

