Simi, hints on first single of the year ‘Stranger’

Singer songwriter, Bolatito Kosoko, pop- ularly known by her stage name Simi, while speaking about the embarrassing situation she found herself at the Nigerian passport office hinted on releasing her first single in the year, 2023 title ‘Stranger’.

The singer who is one of the very few female musicians making Nigeria proud, asked her fans to be ready for the new single as it it going to be nothing less than other songs that have continued to top chat. Before speaking about the single, Simi narrated how she was almost denied entry into the passport office because of how she dressed. She made this known in a video shared on her Instagram page. According to her, she was not allowed to go in because she was told she was indecently dressed.

She added that she also had to take off her nosering and earring. Simi said, “I went to the passport office to get my passport done and when | reached the gate, they said | should go back because | am indecently dressed. “1 look myself up to down, and asked can you see anything in my body that is inde- cent? He said he cannot see but | should go back and wear something more ‘down’’.” The mother of one added, “! had to take out my nosering, earring, and had to cover my chest with a little scarf. I was also asked to sing for them.”