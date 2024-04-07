Simi Gold Consoles Bobrisky Amid EFCC Trials

Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, better known as Simi Gold, has sent words of encouragement to popular Nigerian transgender, Bobrisky, amid the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) trials.

New Telegraph recalls that Gold was convicted of naira mutilation last year, and has shown solidarity with her friend, Bobrisky, who is currently facing similar charges.

New Telegraph recalls that the actress was arrested in February 2023 after a video of her spraying and stepping on naira notes made the rounds online.

Following the verdict of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, which found Bobrisky guilty of naira abuse, Simi Gold sympathised with her friend.

She sent words of encouragement in a post, via her Instagram page, stating that Bobrisky would come out of the situation stronger.

She wrote: “Bobrisky, nothing do you, my friend. You are coming out of this with your head up.”

Sharing a picture of herself and Bobrisky, she added; “Sending you loads of love, my sweetheart Bobrisky.”