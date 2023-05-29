New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
Simi Fubara Sworn In As Rivers State Governor

On Monday, Sir Siminialayi Fubara and Prof. Ngozi Ordu were sworn in as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State, respectively.

They are both administered the oaths of office by the Chief Judge of Rivers State Justice Simeon Amadi.

The outgoing Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, addressed his successor when he was called to the podium in the following manner:

“Your Excellency, the new governor of Rivers State, I hand over the state flag and the handover notes to the governor of Rivers State.”

details later….

