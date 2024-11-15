Simi Drey, Husband Welcome First Child

Share

Nigerian media personality, Simi Drey and her husband, Julian Flosbach have announced the arrival of their first child.

New Telegraph reports that Simi Drey and Julian Flosbach tied the knot in May 2023.

Announcing the good news via her official media page, Simi Drey overwhelmed by maternal joy described the birth of her first child as a dream she had always wished for.

She described it as a surge of love and emotion, filled with gratitude for the outpouring of love from fans.

Simi Drey’s post was accompanied by a video chronicling her pregnancy journey from conception to delivery.

The post reads: “Thank you so much for all your kind messages! I’m still trying to reply to everyone!

“It’s been such a whirlwind of love and emotions (and sleepless nights ) but I couldn’t be more grateful.

“Thank you Lord for giving me everything I could ever want ❤️”.

