Simi Denies Relationship With Falz

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko better known stage name as Simi denies dating Falz in an interview, as she clarifies the nature of their relationship.

While speaking in an interview at MTV Base Africa’s programme, Official Naija Top 10, she made it clear to the public, that she and the rapper were never really dating and the idea had been started and fueled by fans who had observed the easy flow and chemistry in their music.

She stated: “He (Falz)did a verse on my song, ‘JAMB Question Remix’. And I was like, ‘Ah! Me and this guy, there is a vibe there.’ So, we did ‘Soldier’, and everybody was like, the chemistry is so amazing. “We never saw that. People bought what we were not selling. And we were like, okay, this is a strategy. So, we did ‘Chemistry’ the album. People gave us the name and the idea. We never actually came and say, oh, we are dating.”