Nigerian music star, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known as Simi, has publicly demanded that the airport staff responsible for leaking a viral video of Ibom Air passenger, Comfort Emmanson, in an indecent state face legal consequences.

In a post shared via her Instagram story on Monday, Simi questioned why Emmanson was punished for her in-flight behaviour while no action had been taken against those who filmed and distributed the unedited footage.

The Duduke crooner stressed that sharing the clip without blurring Emmanson’s exposed body was a clear invasion of privacy.

“Someone recorded her being dragged off the plane, exposed like that, and then posted it without editing or blurring. I personally want to know who posted that video and why no one is holding them accountable. Because they should face the law,” she wrote.

Simi added that voluntarily uploading such explicit content for millions to see when fewer than 10 people had witnessed the incident in person was just as wrong as Emmanson’s actions.

“You cannot condemn one madness and leave another one,” she added.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the incident occurred on Ibom Air Flight Q153, when Emmanson allegedly refused to switch off her phone during takeoff.

The disagreement escalated into a confrontation with the flight crew and ground staff, leading to her removal from the aircraft.

The video of the removal quickly spread across social media, sparking mixed reactions from the public, with some supporting the enforcement of airline rules and others, like Simi, highlighting the privacy breach.