Nigerian sensation singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has declared profound pride in being Nigerian, stating how it is impossible for non-Nigerians to replicate the culture.

According to her, she observed that Hollywood’s portrayals of African accents typically imitate East or South African dialects, rarely attempting a Nigerian one.

Speaking in a recent interview on the ‘90s Baby Show’, the “Joromi” hitmaker said, “My favourite thing about Nigeria is just the spirit of Nigerians. You can’t replicate it. Nobody else can be a Nigerian other than a Nigerian.”

“Even when they are faking African accents in Hollywood movies, they never actually fake a Nigerian accent.

“They always fake East African and South African accents. Being a Nigerian doesn’t just come naturally; it just feels like home.

“That is why I wish the country were better. Because I feel like no one would want to leave,” she added.