Simi, Adekunle Gold Not Divorcing – Manager

The manager of Nigeria’s soulful singer, Simi, Vincent, has dismissed reports circulating online that the artiste and her husband, Adekunle Gold, are heading for a divorce, describing the viral claim as false.

Vincent said the rumour, which spread widely across social media, was based on a fabricated document that was presented as a divorce petition allegedly filed by Adekunle Gold.

The document, dated February 28, 2026, claimed that the couple’s marriage had “irretrievably broken down” and alleged prolonged emotional, financial and professional control.

It also sought dissolution of the marriage and joint custody arrangements for their child. Some online reports suggested the petition had been filed at the High Court of Lagos State.

Reacting to the affidavit circulating online, Vincent said it contained clear indications that it was not genuine and pointed to what he described as technical legal errors. “It’s fake and fabricated.

First, stage names are not tenable in any court of justice worldwide, as indicated in the document. Even the suit number on the document is backdated to 2024 (SUIT NO HCL/FC/2024/0178),” he said.

The rumour had gained traction on social media after old posts attributed to Simi resurfaced, with some users interpreting them as possible signs of marital strain. Adekunle Gold’s recent return to social media after a short break also sparked speculation among fans, with some reading meaning into his posts.