January 13, 2025
Simi, Adekunle Gold Celebrate 6 Years Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 6th wedding anniversary to her colleague, Adekunle Gold in a heartwarming message.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo dated for five years before tying the knot in a private wedding ceremony on January 9, 2019, and their union is blessed with a daughter, Adejare.

Simi, in a heartwarming post on her Instagram page, celebrated their six years of marital bliss.

She wrote, “6 years. You still make me laugh. You’re still the best man I know. You’re still the one. Happy anniversary baby, I love you.

Congratulations have continued to pour in from celebrities and Nigerians alike.

