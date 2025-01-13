Simi, Adekunle Gold Celebrate 6 Years Wedding Anniversary

Share

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 6th wedding anniversary to her colleague, Adekunle Gold in a heartwarming message.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo dated for five years before tying the knot in a private wedding ceremony on January 9, 2019, and their union is blessed with a daughter, Adejare.

Simi, in a heartwarming post on her Instagram page, celebrated their six years of marital bliss.

READ ALSO;

She wrote, “6 years. You still make me laugh. You’re still the best man I know. You’re still the one. Happy anniversary baby, I love you.

Congratulations have continued to pour in from celebrities and Nigerians alike.

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: