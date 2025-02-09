New Telegraph

February 9, 2025
Simeone Names Best Team In LaLiga

Atletico Madrid Manager, Diego Simeone has named Barcelona as the best team in the LaLiga.

Simeone who spoke following his side’s LaLiga derby 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Saturday said the Blaugrana attack their opponent very well as a team.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Kylian Mbappe’s second-half goal cancelled out Julian Alvarez’s first-half penalty at the Santiago Bernabeu to give both teams a point each.

“I still insist that Barcelona is the best team in La Liga,” Simeone said at his post-match interview after the Madrid derby.

“They attack very well, they have incredible speed in their players, and they play very well as a team.

“Let’s see if they win tomorrow. It’ll be fun to see the journalists enjoy this tight race at the top.”

Discussing his team’s display in the Madrid derby, Simeone added: “I think in the first half, we had a very good first half.”

Real Madrid currently top the LaLiga table with a point ahead of second place Atletico and five points ahead of third place Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

