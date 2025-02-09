Atletico Madrid Manager, Diego Simeone has named Barcelona as the best team in the LaLiga.
Simeone who spoke following his side’s LaLiga derby 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Saturday said the Blaugrana attack their opponent very well as a team.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that Kylian Mbappe’s second-half goal cancelled out Julian Alvarez’s first-half penalty at the Santiago Bernabeu to give both teams a point each.
“I still insist that Barcelona is the best team in La Liga,” Simeone said at his post-match interview after the Madrid derby.
“They attack very well, they have incredible speed in their players, and they play very well as a team.
“Let’s see if they win tomorrow. It’ll be fun to see the journalists enjoy this tight race at the top.”
Discussing his team’s display in the Madrid derby, Simeone added: “I think in the first half, we had a very good first half.”
Real Madrid currently top the LaLiga table with a point ahead of second place Atletico and five points ahead of third place Barcelona, who have a game in hand.