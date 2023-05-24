Silverbird Film Distribution entertains movie lovers with Fast X premiere

On Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos came alive with all the lights camera, actions associated with unveiling of Hollywood Blockbuster movie, Fast and Furious 10. Silverbird Film Distribution which has been at the forefront of promoting the cinema culture in Nigeria in partner- ship with the Fast X premiere franchise, gave movie lovers the first screening of the nail-biting action pact Fast X. Speaking on the movie premiere, General Manager Silverbird Film Distribution WA Ltd, Rosana George-Hart said, “Fast and Furious has been a successful commercial franchise for over 21 years, and the expectations are higher.

The movie is fast and racy, it’s a cinematic delight. “Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have out- smarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fuelled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves. No doubt, it would be a huge box-office success.

“Silverbird Film Distribution has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the film supply chain services industry. We continue to be the resource for some of the most invigorating voices in modern cinemas. Our quest is to engage an ever-expanding audience with a rich variety of films that range from box-office hits to Acad- emy award-winning dramas and com- edies,” George-Hart noted. Key Account Manager, Silverbird Film Distribution, Moses Agochukwu noted that the premiere was all about Fast and Furious. “We are here to pro- mote the title as much as possible. We are urging all action movie lovers to go and watch the title. As part of the program for the premiere, we have partnered with Infinix, JAC Motors, Nescafe, and Small Chops to bring this entertaining and amazing moment to movie lovers. “Something that the Fast and Furi- ous series has maintained is the action and the exciting moments. If you are an action lover, you won’t want to miss this one. If I were to rate it from 1 to 10, I would give it a 20. I kid you not, it’s so entertaining that you might be forced to just stand up on your feet and shout, it’s so thrilling.” Further, Agochukwu stated; “We are pioneers in movie distribution in West Africa. We started the game before oth- ers came into it. We are proud to be the pioneer of this sector of entertainment. “We project to get at least a billion Naira from the Box Office.

Though we understand that it’s a dynamic mar- ket, we are hopeful that we will get our target. Fast X is a Nigerian thing, a lot of people want to see the title and so we are confident that we will hit our target.” On the other titles soon to be distributed by the film distribution company, he add- ed; “We are bring- ing more block- busters to the screen this year, we still have Transformers coming out, we still have Mission Impossible com- ing out, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and a whole lot of action movies.” On his part, Nescafe Category Manag- er, Jean-Pierre Duplan said, “The Fast and Furious franchise appeals to the youth as it were, and as you know, Nescafe is a brand for the youth. We are here to sample and to get people to partake in coffee and get the excitement that coffee brings as well.

There are a thousand people here and we hope that as they come in they can sample a cup of coffee, enjoy what we have to offer and they can buy more eventually. At the same time, we are also here to have fun and watch Fast and Furious 10 as well. People have been waiting for this for a while, me personally as well.” With popcorn and drinks courtesy of the host, the colorful big screen of the Silverbird Cinema confirmed all was set for the biggest event of the day.

The sighting of Dominic Toretto, the lead actor in the movie elicited excitement from viewers, even as they stayed glued to the screen till late evening when the movie climaxed, with posers about what comes next in the series which has be- come synonymous with the movie buffs in Nigeria and indeed Africa. The movie sis not fall short of ex- pectations, as it confirmed the place of Silverbird Film Distribution as the lead in its industry. According to a movie lover who gave his name as Lanre Akindele, he stated that the movie did not just give him the nail-bitting feeling, it also made him grab his neighbour a few times.

The movie, Fast X is the continuation of the Fast and Furious series. Its an ac- tion filled movie about friends turned family who have successfully completed missions, overcame many obstacles. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. In Fast X, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shad- ows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything and everyone he loves. The President of Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce,General Manager, Silverbird Film Distribution WA Ltd, Rosana George-Hart, and many others were guests at the premiere.