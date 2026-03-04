Silverbird Confers Posthumous Lifetime Award On Edwin Clark

The late elder statesman and prominent Niger Delta leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, has been honoured with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Silverbird Man of the Year (SMOTY) Awards.

The event, which marked the 20th anniversary of the prestigious awards ceremony, was held on March 1, 2026, at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, where several distinguished Nigerians were recognized for their enduring contributions to national development.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Clark family was the Delta State Commissioner for Riverine Infrastructure, Hon. Ebikeme Clark, who expressed deep appreciation to the organizers for honouring the legacy of the late nationalist.

In his remarks, Ebikeme Clark thanked Silverbird Productions, led by Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, for remembering the late elder statesman barely a year after his passing.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Silverbird Productions under the leadership of Senator Ben Murray-Bruce. We are very happy and very grateful that this honour has been done to our father,” he said.

He described the late Clark as a fearless leader who devoted his life to justice, equity and fairness, noting that his contributions to national unity and the development of the Niger Delta would remain indelible.

According to him, the elder statesman was widely regarded as a father figure whose advocacy transcended ethnic and regional boundaries.

“All of us in this room can attest to the fact that Chief Dr. Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark was the father of Nigeria. He stood for all Nigerians; he stood for justice, he stood for equity and he stood for fair play,” he added.

Ebikeme Clark further noted that the late nationalist taught his family and associates the virtues of humility, courage and unwavering commitment to truth throughout his lifetime.

“He was a fearless man. He taught us how to be humble, how to be firm and how to stand for the truth. That was what he did throughout his life,” he said.

He noted that Clark remained a strong voice for the people of the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large, adding that his contributions to national discourse and advocacy for resource justice would continue to inspire future generations.

“I am here today to receive this award on behalf of my family, the great Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, together with my brother here, the son of Professor J. P. Clark. We are indeed very grateful for this honour,” he said.

Chief Edwin Clark, who passed away in 2025, was widely respected as one of Nigeria’s foremost political leaders and advocates for minority rights, particularly in the Niger Delta region.

The Silverbird Man of the Year Awards is one of Nigeria’s most prominent recognition platforms, celebrating individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the growth and development of the country across various sectors.