Silver Lining To Nigeria’s Refining Hub Target

The dream of the Federal Government and many stakeholders in the oil and gas sector for Nigeria to become a regional/ continental hub for refined petroleum products appears to be in progress with many refineries coming up in a few years in addition to the ones currently in operation, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Refining

Nigeria has been refining part of its crude from 1965 at the old plant of the Port Harcourt refinery located in Alesa Eleme just to the southeast of Port Harcourt was commissioned in 1965 to 2019 (54 years) when operations at the public refineries were shut down.

The old plant of Port Harcourt refinery operated from 1965 – 2019 (54years); Port Harcourt II from 1989 to 2019 (30 years); Warri Refining & Petrochemical Company (WRPC) 1978 (initial) 1980 (full capacity from 1978 – 2019 (41 years) and Kaduna Refining & Petrochemical Company (KRPC) from 1980 to 2019 (39years).

Following the collapse of operations at the four refineries, Nigeria, a major member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had the unenviable stigma of a major oil producing country that rely solely on importation for its petroleum products needs from 2019 till the commencement of operations by the Dangote Refinery started the production of diesel fuel and aviation fuel A1 (the most common jet fuel except for the US) in January 2024 while it on 4 Sept 2024 it rolled out its first Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or fuel to the Nigerian market.

FG

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, said the dream of the Federal Government is for the country to become a hub for refined petroleum products, adding that the FG had launched the West Africa Fuel Reference Market to position Nigeria as a regional refining and product supply hub to other West African sub-regions.

He added that the development was in FG’s bid to extend the refining obligation beyond the shores of the country. Lokpobiri, represented by his Technical Adviser, Midstream, Mr. Ndah Adaba, spoke in Lagos at the 2nd Nigeria Refining Summit organised by Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN).

He said that with increased local refining capacity, Nigeria would not only meet its domestic demand but also serve as a dependable supplier of refined products to neighboring countries, hence reducing the region’s reliance on indigenous refineries and maritime imports.

According to him, this aligns with the African Union’s vision for energy integration and intraAfrican trade under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. He said: “As we look forward, our priorities are clear. Ensure peak stock security for all licensed refiners.

Deepen fiscal incentives to attract more investment; enhance collaboration between the Ministry, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC) and security agencies to tackle crude theft, high-price vandalism and while enhancing the relationship with host communities; foster collaboration among African nations for product exchange, logistics and shared energy infrastructure.”

He added: “Today, we have seen indigenous success stories such as Dangote Refinery, Walter Smith Petro-Man Refinery, Aradel Holdings, etc. which collectively demonstrate that Nigerians have both the capacity and the will to refine the country’s crude oil locally. These projects are more than facilities.

They are symbols of confidence in our policy direction and we are committed to replicating them across all of the producing states.

“No nation can claim energy independence if it cannot refine its own crude. The federal government is therefore committed to ensuring that every barrel produced in Nigeria contributes to meeting both our domestic and international obligations.”

Dangote

The dream of Nigeria becoming a refining hub possibly between three and five years brightened with new development at the Dangote refinery located at Free Zone, Lekki Lagos and other refineries that have either started minimal refining or will commence operation within that time.

The President/Chief Executive of Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, had during a media conference on October 25, 2025 announced the plan to expand the 650,000 barrels per day capacity refinery built at about $20 billion and was commissioned in May 2023 to 1.4mbpd within three years.

He said this would make it the largest single‐train refinery in the world. He stated that the expansion reflects Dangote Group’s confidence in Nigeria’s future, its leading Africa’s potential and its commitment to building energy independence for Africa and the world.

He said: “With this expansion, we will require over 65,000 workers during construction, such a project will actually gather a lot of opportunities

There are five indigenous refineries operating in Nigeria

for local industries. “We will be expanding our polypropylene protection from 900,000 metric tons to 2.4 million metric tons per annum. With this expansion is also the primary transition from producing Euro 5 to now Euro 6, meeting the highest global environmental benchmark.

“We are going to produce Euro 6. So, it means that we have a variety of countries to supply our products. Then, this sustainability and also the local content. We are looking at, of course, sorry, at the expansion of power generation, which is now 500,000. We will now go up to 1,000 megawatts, capacity.”

$50 billion refinery deal

Another planned refinery when operation is the one to be built in Ondo State which could rival Dangote Refinery. The Ondo State Government in a statement by Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa recently said that it has signed a $50 billion investment partnership with the Sunshine Infrastructure Joint Venture to establish a world-class refinery and free trade zone in the state.

The statement read: “The Joint Venture had secured over $50 billion for the development of a 500,000-barrels-per-day refinery and a 1,471-hectare sunshine free trade zone in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

“The funding followed the successful execution of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Joint Venture and the state government through the Ondo State Investment Promotion Agency.

The Managing Director of Sunshine Infrastructure JV, Henry Owonka, said the initiative had progressed from conception to execution through consistent engagement with ONDIPA, adding that the project’s initial $30 billion valuation was reviewed to $50 billion following an expansion to cover broader infrastructure and community-driven programmes.

BUA refinery

The refinery that BUA Group is building in Akwa Ibom when operation will advance Nigeria being a refining hub. The 200,000 barrels per day crude oil refinery located in Akwa Ibom, South-south Nigeria is expected to produce Euro-V fuels, including diesel, petrol, and jet fuel, as well as polypropylene.

It is also envisaged that it will use advanced technology to minimise environmental impact and ensure optimal production efficiency as well as reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuels and petrochemicals.

Other refineries

Other refineries are Edo Refinery and PetrolChemical Company said to be wholly owned subsidiary of AIPCC Energy, operates in two phases with capacities of 1,000 BPSD and 5,000 BPSD and has been commissioned and is fully operational.

Other refineries is Duport Midstream refinery located in Edo State, which is a 2,500-BPD refinery that was completed in 2022 and started production in 2023 and Walter Smith refinery, a 5,000-bpd oil refinery located in Imo State which started operations in 2020, with plans to expand its capacity to 50,000 bpd in the coming years.

There is also OPAC Refinery, a 10,000-bpd modular refinery located in Kwale, Delta state which was completed in 2021 and the Niger Delta Petroleum Refinery (Aradel).

The initial 1,000 bbls/day AGO topping plant was commissioned in 2010. Currently, the 3-train, 11,000 bbls/ day modular refinery produces Automotive Gas Oil, Dual Purpose Kerosene, Marine Diesel Oil, HighPour Fuel Oil, and Naphtha.

National refineries

The four nation’s refineries operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) are currently shut down.

The refineries are Old Port-Harcourt refinery, built and commissioned in 1965 with a refining capacity of 60,000 barrels of oil per day, the New Port-Harcourt refinery which was commissioned in 1985, built at a cost of $850 million and has the capacity to refine 150,000 barrels of oil daily.

With the new Port Harcourt refinery, the total refining capacity of the two plants increased to 210,000bpd. The 125,000- bpd capacity WRPC was built at around $478 million and commissioned in 1978.

The decision to construct the third Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) refinery in Kaduna was taken in 1974 along with that of the refinery located at Warri. The refinery which has a capacity of 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) was built in 1976 at about $525 million.

The announcement by the FG that it may sell off its publiclyowned refineries to attract investors, boost competition and improve efficiency in the downstream oil sector, has raised issues in the oil and gas sector of the nation.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Verheijen, disclosed the renewed FG’s intention during an interview with Bloomberg TV anchor, Joumanna Bercetche, on the sidelines of the recently concluded Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

But the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, NNPC Ltd, Engr Bayo Ojulari, recently said the company has engaged in technical and commercial review for comprehensive assessment of all the refineries for them to be high-grade or repurpose as may be required to ensure optimal performance and sustainability.

He explained that the next phase, termed advanced technical partnerships, will be to select technical equity who have a track record of operating refineries to international standards and to complete requisite agreements to mobilise towards implementing high grade or repairs as required.

CORAN

Chairman, Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) Mr. Momoh Oyarekhua, during the 2nd Nigeria Refining Summit in Lagos said there are five indigenous refineries operating in Nigeria. He said: “We want to be the next exporter of petroleum products.

From every of these five refineries, we have exported products out of this country. A lot of people are also not aware. From the big, to the smallest of us, we have all exported products out of Nigeria.

Our products are going out of Nigeria to other countries. “So, we in CORAN, we are not just making empty statements. It’s something we want to do.

We want to ensure that Nigeria actually becomes an exporter of products from Nigeria to other parts of the world. And we have started it. We are doing it. So, even when we are having challenges internally, but we are keeping our focus.

Last Line

“And the focus is that this country, Nigeria, must become an exporter of petroleum products to other parts of the world. And we will live off it.”