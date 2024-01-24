Silva Hints On Leaving Chelsea

Chelsea star, Thiago Silva on Wednesday hinted that he may leave the club at the end of his contract this summer.

New Telegraph recalls that the Brazil international contract expires at the end of the season but he remains a key player at Stamford Bridge.

The 39-year-old has missed just one Premier League game this season and is a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge in his fourth season at the club.

But the centre-back’s time at Chelsea might be drawing to a close as he enters the final six months of his contract and his latest comments suggest he might not renew.

After Chelsea thrashed Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, Silva said: “I don’t have anything scheduled for later. There’s nothing scheduled here.

“I’m just looking to have fun. We know [my career] is almost over, but it’s not the end yet, so pick the right time.

“I’m still able to maintain a good performance. My numbers are good. This gives me peace of mind to continue. Now, the future belongs to God.

“Let’s finish well here, this and those four months and see what has to happen going forward. But I’m super relaxed about that.”

Silva was one of Frank Lampard’s first signings at Chelsea in 2020, initially penning a one-year contract to add some experience to a youthful squad.

But the former Paris Saint-Germain quickly became an integral part of the side and he has since made 141 appearances after extending his stay in west London.

In his first season at Chelsea, he won the Champions League and went on to lift the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Winning a domestic trophy would be a perfect farewell after finishing runners-up in two FA Cup finals (2021, 2022) and the Carabao Cup (2022).