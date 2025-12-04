Silva Hails Chukwueze’s Impact Against Man City

Fulham manager Marco Silva has praised Samuel Chukwueze for his outstanding performance in Tuesday night’s nine-goal thriller against Manchester City at Craven Cottage.

Despite Fulham’s 5–4 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s men, Chukwueze made a strong impression after coming on in the second half.

The Nigerian winger scored twice, his first brace for the Cottagers, and helped spark a late push from the hosts. Silva expressed delight with the forward’s growing influence and urged him to maintain the same level of form for the rest of the campaign.

“He’s getting better and better. Unfortunately, we’re going to lose him in 15 days like it happened three times over the last three months, but that’s the situation,” Silva told the club’s official website.

“Until then, we have to get the best out of him, and hopefully he can deliver again on Sunday.”