Silky Swede Isak Set To Strike Gold For Magpies

Saturday’s clash between Newcastle and Manchester United is poised to deliver a thrilling spectacle, with both teams eyeing the coveted fifth position in the Premier League table, and the Magpies will certainly count on Alexander Isak’s magic to propel them to victory against the Red Devils. Newcastle have been resilient in the face of mounting injury concerns, and the silky Sweden striker has been at the heart of a recent impressive run.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has battled with debilitating injuries to his squad, and the treatment room remains full to the brim as all of Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Joe Willock (achilles), Matt Targett (thigh), Javier Manquillo (groin), Sven Botman (knee), Harvey Barnes (foot), Elliot Anderson (back), Callum Wilson (thigh), and Dan Burn (back) are out of contention.

There were concerns about how they would navigate through difficult weeks amid the injury woes with Chelsea, PSG, and Manchester United games coming up, but they are coping well after beating the Blues 4-1 last Saturday and were close to securing a famous win at PSG before a late controversial penalty saved a point for the French. Howe was fortunate to welcome Isak back into the fold after being out for one month due to injury, and the Swede has assumed the responsibility of carrying the team on his shoulders.

He was phenomenal in the 4-1 demolition of Chelsea at Saint James’ Park and was also the star man at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. He scored in both matches, cementing his reputation as one of the most fearsome strikers in Europe. Indeed, Isak’s return has provided a substantial boost to Newcastle’s attacking prowess. Despite missing key players, his presence has translated into improved performances, with goals in the last two matches under- scoring his impact.

Although fellow striker Wilson has been an excellent player for Newcastle, Isak does add another dimension to their attack. This is due to his ability to carry the ball and link up with the rest of the attack. Howe needs to man- age Isak carefully over the next month, as there are a lot of games and he will not be able to play every minute. The striker position at Newcastle is a key one, as Howe’s system does create lots of chances for their number nine. Wilson and Isak both have seven goals, which combined is as many as Erling Haaland.

If Isak plays the majority of the minutes over the next month, he will score a lot of goals. The striker understands the enormous responsibility before him, and he is keen on staying fit and ready to deliver. “I’m fine, and I’m ready. Yes, I know about the responsibility, but we do it all as a team. “It is always frustrating to suffer an injury at any time. But I have to leave that all behind me now. My aim is to try to stay fit now,” he said.