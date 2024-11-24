Silkcoat Trains 25 Youths in Professional Painting

Share

Silkcoat Paints Nigeria limited, has said that its national painters training project, just completed a four day training programme for 25 painters in Lagos, saying the scheme enables young Nigerian painters to acquire technical knowhow in professional painting.

Tagged Master Class on Silkcoat Paints technology, the training programme is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the company.

According to the Marketing Manager of Silkcoat Paints, Nuri Aydogdu the professional painters, at the end of their training were issued with certificates of participation.

He told Sunday Telegraph that the training will give the painters an edge over their peers as it equips them with the modern trends in the painting industry.

His words: “It is a scheme under CRS of the company and the aim is to equip young Nigerians with professional skills that will get them off the streets and raise their value to the society and to their families.

“We are taking it round the country, having started in Abuja, we take it to the South East and other places and it for free after you have shown us adequate proof that you are already in the painting profession.”

Aydogdu admitted that the number enjoying the specialised training is small, the number of beneficiaries will be increased in due course.

Silkcoat Nigeria Silkcoat paint is Turkey’s leading paint brand, with a wealth of products and services designed to beautify and protect houses.

