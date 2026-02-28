Silk Road Hospitality Boosts Presence With 3 New Properties

… as The Envoy Hotel Abuja toasts guests to Ramadan treats

Silk Road Hospitality, one of Nigeria’s leading independent brands, has continued to make inroad into Nigeria’s hospitality market, with the opening of new properties.

Speaking on this development, the General Manager of the Group, Dewald Kruger, while disclosing the upsurge in its properties, recounted the successes recorded by the Group in 2025.

He also projected into 2026, which he said holds a lot of promises, with amazing offerings to look forward to by its numerous patrons and visitors.

“We recently bade 2025 farewell, but we can’t forget the beautiful memories it gave us and you, our esteemed guests,’’ noted Kruger.

He also expressed appreciation to the guests for making this possible. ‘‘We thank you for your businesses as we welcome 2026, with so much enthusiasm, looking forward to more memories together and greater services to you our guests,’’ he said with delight.

The Group, he noted started the year on a good and promising note, as its added three new properties to its increasing collections across the country.

According to Kruger, who also doubles as the GM of The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which is the Group’s flagship property, ‘‘this February, Silk Road Hospitality saw the opening of its newest collections: The Stallion Yola and The Diamond Den Hotel, Warri and The Grande Candor Hotel, Warri.

‘‘Very beautiful hotels with all the mod- ern touches of hospitality. Guests are al- ready thrilled and enjoying the experiential touch of the new properties.

‘‘February cannot be complete without the celebration of Love, this Valentine, we had a very lovely time creating unforgettable memories for a life time.’’

Projecting into the future, starting with the month of Ramadan, which also is the beginning of Lent this year, he said; ‘‘In the Holy month of Ramadan, we are committed to ensuring we walk this path with you, our guests can have the Sahur/Iftar buffet at our Larai Restaurant.’’

He extended invitation to their Muslim faithful guests; ‘‘Kindly join us to break the fast daily as we journey with you on this Holy month.’’

Kruger also disclosed that The Envoy Hotel is looking ahead to the rainy season to delight its guests with bespoke curated packages, aimed at offering them immersive experiences.

‘‘All plans are underway to welcome the rainy season, and looking forward to a relaxing time at the pool area. Do drop in for a Pizza/Grills with our wood burning Pizza oven.

‘‘Get ready to watch the EPL, and World Cup matches at Zanzibar. Catch all the thrills over a good drink.’’ For MICE planners and guests looking forward to a memorable celebration of their most cherished events for the year, Kruger also extended his invitation, noting that The Envoy Hotel Abuja is the place to be if the event matters to you.

‘‘Let’s host your next event as you take advantage of our meeting spaces (The Embassy Hall, The Fab Hall 1&2),’’ he added.