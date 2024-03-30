Silk Road Hospitality adds Lake Greenfield Hotel and Towers to portfolio

Silk Road Hospitality, which is one of Nigeria’s newest independent hotel chain, has added a new property to its increasing portfolio, with the coming on- board of Lake Greenfield Hotel and Towers.

The new hotel, which is located in the Kadu area of the Federal Capital Territo- ry (FCT), Abuja, boasts 105 luxury rooms, alongside a 300 – seater auditorium, all-day restaurant, wellness and entertainment facilities as well as perfectly curated bar and lounge, among others. According to the management of Silk Road Hospitality, the hotel will formally open for business in April.

The hotel, it said, ‘‘is tucked in a verdant corner of Abuja, with rooms with lake, mountain and city views. A special venue for your business meeting, training session, boardroom, wedding or relax around our rooftop pool and grill area.