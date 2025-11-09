Silent War Against Nigeria’s Forests

Dear Editor,

Across Nigeria, a silent environmental war is unfolding one that threatens not only the nation’s biodiversity but also the livelihood of millions. Illegal logging, deforestation for agriculture, and uncontrolled urban expansion are stripping the country of its green cover at an alarming rate.

Forests that once served as sanctuaries for wildlife and carbon sinks for the atmosphere are disappearing before our eyes. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Nigeria loses about 350,000 to 400,000 hectares of forest annually — one of the highest deforestation rates in the world.

In states like Cross River, Ogun, and Taraba, trees fall daily to meet the insatiable demand for timber and farmland. The destruction goes beyond lost trees; it disrupts entire ecosystems, alters rainfall patterns, and accelerates desertification.

Communities that once depended on forest resources for food, medicine, and shelter are now facing displacement and poverty. Environmentalists warn that if deforestation continues unchecked, the country could lose all its primary forests within a few decades.

One of the major drivers of this crisis is the dependence on wood as a source of energy. With over 70 percent of Nigerians relying on firewood and charcoal for cooking, deforestation has become both a survival strategy and a slow-motion disaster. The implications are dire.

Forests act as natural buffers against flooding, soil erosion, and climate extremes. Their destruction has made floods and droughts more frequent across the country. In 2022 alone, Nigeria witnessed devastating floods that displaced over 1.4 million people — a tragedy partly linked to poor land management and deforestation.

Beyond the environment, the economic impact is severe. Forest depletion undermines Nigeria’s potential to harness eco-tourism and sustainable timber industries.

It also reduces agricultural productivity, as topsoil erosion leaves farmlands infertile. For a country battling food insecurity, losing its forests is equivalent to losing a lifeline.

Several non-governmental organizations and community-based groups have taken steps to restore lost forests through tree planting and conservation projects.

However, these efforts face enormous challenges due to limited funding and a lack of government enforcement. While policies like the National Forest Policy (2020) exist on paper, implementation remains weak.

Experts advocate for renewable energy adoption as a long-term solution. Expanding access to clean cooking technologies, such as biogas and solar stoves, could drastically reduce dependence on firewood.

In addition, promoting reforestation through incentives and community participation can help reverse the damage. Deforestation is not just an environmental issue— it’s a national emergency. Nigeria’s forests, once symbols of natural wealth, are vanishing rapidly.

Unless urgent steps are taken to protect them, the country risks losing not only its ecological balance but also a vital part of its cultural and economic heritage. Nerisa Naason writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.

One Year After Flood: Maiduguri residents still struggle for safe drinking water

Dear Editor,

It has been over a year since the heavy flood that destroyed major water pipelines and reservoirs in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State. Yet, residents in several parts of the city continue to face difficulties accessing clean and safe drinking water.

After the disaster, the Borno State Government responded quickly by drilling boreholes in affected communities to reduce the hardship caused by the damaged pipelines. The intervention was widely appreciated and has so far provided relief to many households.

However, some residents say the water from most of the boreholes is not suitable for drinking due to its unpleasant taste and quality. Many now use it only for bathing and washing while buying drinking water from vendors. Similar complaints have been reported in Lamisula, Kumshe, Bayan Quarters, and other parts of the city.

Residents say only a few can afford to buy clean water daily as the price of a 25-litre jerrycan now ranges between ₦100 and ₦150. Some community members believe the problem may be due to poor drilling or a lack of proper testing before the boreholes were completed.

They are calling on the Ministry of Water Resources and relevant agencies to revisit the affected areas and ensure that the water provided meets safe drinking standards.

Despite these challenges, residents have continued to appreciate the government’s quick response after the flood and encouraged it to maintain close supervision of the ongoing water projects to ensure a lasting solution.

As the dry season approaches, many fear that the water situation may worsen if the issue is not urgently addressed. Residents are hopeful that with another phase of intervention, Maiduguri’s water challenge will soon be overcome. Aisha Usman Yusuf writes from the Department of Mass Communication, Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri.

Tinubu’s New Service Chiefs: Hope, expectation, the burden of performance

Dear Editor,

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the appointment of new service chiefs last week, it marked another major reshuffle at the top of Nigeria’s defence hierarchy and perhaps, a turning point in the country’s long-running battle against insecurity.

The appointments, which took effect immediately, were not just routine bureaucratic changes; they symbolized a critical test of the administration’s promise to restore peace, order, and stability across Nigeria’s troubled regions.

Their appointments followed weeks of speculation about an imminent change in military leadership amid growing public concern over worsening security challenges. For President Tinubu, this decision could define his administration’s security legacy. Since taking office, he has repeatedly emphasized that security remains his top priority. However, the reality across many parts of the country paints a grim picture.

Banditry continues to ravage the North-West; Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents still pose threats in the North-East; and incidents of kidnapping and communal violence persist in the North Central and southern regions.

The president’s challenge, therefore, lies not just in appointing new commanders but in ensuring they deliver results where their predecessors struggled. Public reaction to the appointments has been cautiously optimistic. Many Nigerians welcome the changes as long overdue.

Civil society groups and security experts have, however, urged the government to complement the new leadership with reforms that address welfare issues among rank-and-file soldiers.

Beyond structural reforms, another major test will be the government’s ability to manage public perception and rebuild trust in the military. Over the years, reports of human rights violations and alleged corruption have strained relations between the armed forces and civilians.

Analysts argue that Tinubu’s service chiefs must work to restore public confidence through transparency, professionalism, and closer collaboration with communities affected by conflict.

The timing of the reshuffle has also stirred political interpretations. Coming barely weeks after rumours of a foiled coup attempt, some believe the move was designed to reassert civilian control over the military and prevent internal dissent.

The presidency, however, insists that the appointments are purely strategic and aimed at achieving greater efficiency and discipline within the armed forces. As the dust settles, what remains clear is that Nigeria’s security problems are deep-rooted and multifaceted.

The new service chiefs will need not only courage but also innovation—leveraging technology, intelligence, and diplomacy to complement brute force.

The nation’s future stability will depend largely on how well they synchronize their efforts, sustain troop morale, and win the confidence of Nigerians who, for years, have lived under the shadow of fear.

In the end, President Tinubu’s gamble on a new generation of military leaders could either redefine his administration’s success or become another episode in the cycle of leadership changes without meaningful impact.

For now, Nigerians are watching, waiting, and hoping that this new dawn in military leadership brings the long-awaited peace the country so desperately deserves. Harris is a 300 Level student of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.

The Quiet Crisis: Nigeria’s looming food insecurity

Dear Editor

Nigeria is gradually slipping into a food crisis that threatens not just its economic stability but the very survival of millions of its citizens. The warning signs have been evident for years—declining agricultural productivity, rising insecurity in farming communities, inadequate storage facilities, and heavy dependence on food imports.

Yet, little has been done to address the situation comprehensively. Today, the country finds itself at a crossroads where hunger is no longer a distant fear but a daily reality for many households. One of the primary drivers of this looming crisis is insecurity.

Vast farmlands in the country’s foodproducing regions, particularly in the North, have been abandoned due to banditry, kidnapping, and clashes between farmers and herders. Farmers in states such as Borno, Zamfara, Benue, and Kaduna live in constant fear of attacks, making it nearly impossible to cultivate crops.

This disruption has led to a sharp reduction in the supply of essential food items, driving up prices in markets nationwide. For the average Nigerian family, feeding three times a day has become a luxury rather than a right. Beyond insecurity, climate change has worsened the situation.

Erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells, and devastating floods have all contributed to the reduction of crop yields. For instance, the 2022 floods destroyed farmlands in over 30 states, leading to severe shortages of staples such as rice, maize, and yams.

Despite repeated warnings from environmental experts, government responses have remained reactive rather than proactive. Investments in irrigation, drought-resistant crops, and flood control infrastructure remain far below what is required to safeguard food production.

Another major concern is the collapse of Nigeria’s once-thriving agricultural value chain. Poor road networks mean that farmers who manage to produce crops struggle to transport them to urban markets. Post-harvest losses account for up to 40% of total production, as perishable goods rot away due to lack of storage facilities and processing industries.

This inefficiency not only affects food availability but also discourages farmers who receive little to no reward for their hard work. The rising cost of living Is further compounding the crisis. Inflation, particularly food inflation, has been on a steep upward trend, making even the most basic food items unaffordable.

Families that once could afford a balanced diet are now forced to settle for less, leading to widespread malnutrition. For children, this poses a long-term danger as poor nutrition affects growth, learning capacity, and overall health.

The situation is even more alarming in rural communities and among internally displaced persons who rely heavily on humanitarian aid. Addressing this quiet crisis requires urgent and deliberate action.

First, the government must restore security in farming communities to allow farmers to return to their fields without fear. Second, there must be renewed investment in modern agricultural practices, including mechanization, irrigation, and access to improved seedlings.

Third, building storage and processing facilities will reduce post-harvest losses and create jobs for young people. Finally, Nigeria must reduce its dependence on food imports by strengthening local production and supporting smallholder farmers, who make up the backbone of the agricultural sector.

If these steps are not taken, the consequences will be devastating. Food insecurity will continue to deepen poverty, fuel social unrest, and weaken national stability.

Nigeria has the land, manpower, and potential to feed itself and even export food, but only if leaders treat this crisis with the urgency it deserves.

The time to act is now—before hunger becomes the defining tragedy of a nation blessed with so much agricultural wealth. Muhammad Samaila Muhammad writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.